MERRILL – The City of Merrill and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce will partner once again to present Merrill’s second annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

This contest is for the city of Merrill residents and businesses. Prizes will be awarded from first to third place. Enter the contest by Dec. 8 to participate. The judges of the contest will be riders of Merrill’s Tour of Lights annual bus ride on Dec. 13.

To participate in the Tour of Lights Holiday Decorating Contest, your home or business must be within city limits. To get your house or business on the map and have a chance to win a prize, residents should go to https://ci.merrill.wi.us/ (Merrill’s website) or Merrill’s Facebook page and fill out the form.

Tour of Lights bus ride

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 13

Cost: Free. To reserve your seat, call Merrill Transit at 715-536-7112. A limited number of seats are available.

More information: The Merrill-Go-Round picks up riders at their homes. The duration of the tour is two hours or fewer. If you want to judge the homes and businesses participating in the Holiday Decorating Contest, reserve your seat on the Tour of Lights Bus Ride.

