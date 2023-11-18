Prevail Bank recently gifted $2,000 to Wausau Metro Area Special Olympics to help cover the expenses of renting buses to transport local athletes to their state and district games.

The funds provided were part of Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions program. The program is available for nonprofits that help local low-to-moderate income households; stimulate communities financially; and/or enhance the standard of living of those less fortunate.

If your organization is interested in applying for funds for a major initiative, go to Prevail.bank/resources/community.

