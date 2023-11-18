Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Billy Devall and Krystal Martin announce the birth of their son Xavier Amir Blaze, born at 7:34 p.m. Nov. 13, 2023. Xavier weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
Travis and Jolene Koch announce the birth of their son Nolan Alexander, born at 6:17 p.m. Nov. 13, 2023. Nolan weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Neil and Sarah Laes announce the birth of their son Henry Carter, born at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 7, 2023. Henry weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Josh and Taylor Ahles announce the birth of their daughter Jovie Joyce-Lee, born at 1:57 p.m. Nov. 10, 2023. Jovie weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
Trevor and Stephanie Ostrowski announce the birth of their daughter Emery Rose, born Nov. 15, 2023.
Calin Schellinger and Jewel Olbrantz announce the birth of their daughter Roxanne Jeanette, born at 3:03 p.m. Nov. 13, 2023. Roxanne weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.