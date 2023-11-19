Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Friday after driving the wrong way on I-94 near Baldwin, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Police say the driver crashed head-on into an eastbound semi-tractor trailer and died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, a 59-year-old Minnesota man, was also injured but is expected to recover.

The name of the driver who died in the crash has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

