One person died Sunday after crashing into an oncoming semi tractor trailer on Hwy. 51, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Hwy. K and Hwy. 51 north of Tomahawk. Police say the driver of a 2018 Cadillac X5 was southbound on Hwy. 51 and was turning east onto Hwy. K when the crash happened. A 2022 Mack semi struck the Cadillac as it was making its turn.

A medical helicopter was paged to the scene but the driver died before being transported, police said. The semi driver was not injured.

Wisconsin State Patrol is completing an accident reconstruction. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County HAZMAT Team, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Lifelink Helicopter, Cassian Fire, Nokomis Fire and First Responders, Minocqua and Woodruff Police Departments, and the Oneida County Highway Department.

This area of US Highway 51 was detoured for more than five hours after the crash. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

