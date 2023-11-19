Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do You Have A Heart For Home Health? The Good News Project’s Health Equipment Lending Program needs help with customer service. This position doesn’t require computer skills, but it does require a caring heart. We’ll help you find a weekly, 3- to 4-hour shift that works for you. Contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985, extension 5, or rouleen@goodnewswi.com to sign up.

Make A Difference In An Individual’s Life. Judicare Legal Aid’s Mediation Program seeks dedicated volunteers interested in becoming community mediators, working in collaboration with the Marathon County Courts to help community members resolve various disputes. Training and flexible scheduling provided. If you would like to get involved, reach out to Randy Westgate at mediation@judicare.org or 715-847-4501.

Do You Love Bowling? More than 1,200 bowlers from across Wisconsin will compete at Dale’s in Weston on Dec. 2 and 3 for a chance to win gold! Volunteers are needed to help facilitate a safe and equitable competitive environment for Special Olympics athletes. Shifts are available all weekend. Contact Nicole at 608- 442-5670 or nchristensen@specialolympicswisconsin.org to find out more.

Join The Imaginarium’s Team. The new Children’s Imaginarium seeks volunteers to monitor cleanliness, safety and security in exhibit and classroom areas. Submit a volunteer inquiry form at https://childrensimaginarium.org/support or contact Hello@childrensimaginarium.org or 715-907-7801, extension 101, with questions.

Are You Creative? The new Children’s Imaginarium seeks volunteers to assist employees with STEM programming: creating fliers and kits, assisting with marketing ideas and materials, and a variety of clerical office tasks. Experience with Microsoft Office a plus. Submit a volunteer inquiry form at https://childrensimaginarium.org/support or contact Hello@childrensimaginarium.org or 715-907-7801, extension 101, with questions.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Laundry Supplies Needed. The Salvation Army seeks donations of high efficiency laundry detergent and dryer sheets for the shelter laundry. Contact Colleen at 715-370-9563 or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org to schedule a donation drop off.

Food Items Needed. The Wausau Community Warming Center is in need of soft foods, such as granola bars, snack bars, pudding snacks and fruit cups. Call 715-849-3311 to schedule donation drop off.

Warm Clothes Needed. The Community Closet at the United Way of Marathon County seeks donations to meet the needs of local families as cold weather approaches: specifically, kids’ pants, sizes 4T through big kid 14-16. Drop off any donations at the Community Closet, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, in Wausau, during donation hours. Donation hours are Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m.-noon.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

