Prevail Bank recently donated $5,000 to HAVEN, Inc. in Lincoln County to support the organization’s transitional living building project for the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The money provided was part of Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions program. The program is available for nonprofits that help local low-to-moderate income households; stimulate communities financially; and/or enhance the standard of living of those less fortunate.

If your organization is interested in applying for funds for a major initiative, go to Prevail.bank/resources/community.

