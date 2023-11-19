Wausau area Veteran organizations gathered on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bunkers Restaurant. A ceremony was held inside and the public was invited.

The Emcee was Lt. Colonel Ralph Sliwicki, Army, Retired and Wausau American Legion Post 10 Chaplain Don Hildebrandt provided the opening prayer.

The guest speakers were U.S. Air Force Senior Master Seargent Kevin D. Southworth, Wausau Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Marathon County Veteran Service Officer Jill Geoffroy. Letters and thank you cards were created and provided for the veterans by the students at John Muir Middle School.

The Color Guard members included the American Legion Post 10 and Auxiliary, VFW, Man of Honor and AM Vets. The American Legion also provided the Rifle Squad. The Solemn Tolling of the Bell took place at 11:11 am by the VFW to commemorate the first Armistice Day, ending WWI. Echo Taps was performed by Ed Kemery and Dale Osterbrink.

