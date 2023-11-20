Wausau Pilot & Review

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Sunday at a home in Merrill and all occupants escaped safely, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 at 500 East St., Merrill. Initial dispatch reports suggested an electrical fire at the home, prompting both police and fire officials to respond to the scene.

At least five departments were involved in battling the blaze. Heavy smoke poured from the building and officials say the flames spread across much of the north side of the home while crews were en route.

Interior fire damage was minimal but smoke damage was extensive. The fire was declared under control about 45 minutes after the first call came in.

Red Cross was contacted for emergency assistance from the scene and a local Red Cross representative had contacted the home owners before the Merrill Fire Department released the house back to the owners.

All mutual aid companies were released from the scene and Merrill Fire Department units were back in service at approximately 3:30 p.m.

