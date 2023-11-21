Wausau Pilot & Review
Two missing boys whose father has ties to Marathon County are the subject of an AMBER Alert issued early Tuesday, Nov. 21.
State officials say the two Plover boys, 7-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Kiong and 9-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong, are likely with their father, Yiemen, who left Plover at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.
His destination is unknown. Police say he has ties to both Marathon and Columbia County and his vehicle was spotted at about 4:15 p.m. in Clinton, Iowa.
Alexander is an Asian boy who is 3’5″ tall, weighs 85 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and t-shirt, dark blue jeans and yellow tennis shoes. Alexander’s brother, Stefan, has autism and is non-verbal. Stefan is also an Asian boy and is described as being 3’10” tall weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with a picture on the front of it along with gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
The boys’ father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong, has limited English speaking skills. He is 5’3″ tall, 125 pounds with a black short beard and brown hair. Mr. Xiong has a surgical scar on the back right side of his head and was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, jeans, black tennis shoes and no coat. He is likely driving a 2010 gold Toyota Sienna minivan bearing Wisconsin registration 740-XTN.
If you have any information, please contact the Plover Police Department at (715) 346-1400.