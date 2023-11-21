Wausau Pilot & Review

L-R: Alexander Muajkoob Xiong. 7, and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong could be with Yiemen Xiong, 41. (contributed photo)

Two missing boys whose father has ties to Marathon County are the subject of an AMBER Alert issued early Tuesday, Nov. 21.

State officials say the two Plover boys, 7-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Kiong and 9-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong, are likely with their father, Yiemen, who left Plover at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

His destination is unknown. Police say he has ties to both Marathon and Columbia County and his vehicle was spotted at about 4:15 p.m. in Clinton, Iowa.

Alexander is an Asian boy who is 3’5″ tall, weighs 85 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and t-shirt, dark blue jeans and yellow tennis shoes. Alexander’s brother, Stefan, has autism and is non-verbal. Stefan is also an Asian boy and is described as being 3’10” tall weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with a picture on the front of it along with gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

The boys’ father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong, has limited English speaking skills. He is 5’3″ tall, 125 pounds with a black short beard and brown hair. Mr. Xiong has a surgical scar on the back right side of his head and was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, jeans, black tennis shoes and no coat. He is likely driving a 2010 gold Toyota Sienna minivan bearing Wisconsin registration 740-XTN.

If you have any information, please contact the Plover Police Department at (715) 346-1400.





