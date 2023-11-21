Wausau Pilot & Review

An Amber Alert issued early Tuesday was canceled after two boys reported missing in Plover were found safe.

Police say 7-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Kiong and 9-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong, left Plover at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20. An alert was issued seeking the boys and their father, Yiemen Xiong.

Officials say the boys were found in Iowa but have not released any details about their father or what led to the alert. Wausau Pilot & Review is seeking additional details and will update this story when more information is available.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

