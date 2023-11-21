Wausau Pilot & Review

Over the past week, the Lincoln County 9-1-1 Center received seven nuisance calls or hang-ups. Additionally, the Lincoln County Deputies conducted 41 traffic stops, resulting in three OWI arrests. In the county, there were 16 car versus animal collisions.

On Nov. 15, at around 9:45 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling 112 mph in a 55 mph zone on CTH K south of Merrill. The motorcyclist fled into Merrill, leading to a pursuit that was later terminated for safety reasons. The 18-year-old Merrill man was eventually located, admitted to fleeing, and was arrested for fleeing/eluding, resisting/obstructing, and various traffic violations.

On Nov. 16, at approximately 7:55 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle on CTH O and W. Bilby Rd. in Tomahawk for a speeding violation. The 38-year-old driver from Tomahawk exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for a 3rd offense OWI. He also had a loaded shotgun in the car and was charged with going armed while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Nov. 17, around 5:29 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle after a near collision on S. Center Ave and Pine Bluff Rd. in Merrill. The driver, a 59-year-old man from Birnamwood, showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests, leading to his arrest for a 1st offense OWI.

Later on Nov. 17, at about 7:08 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on CTH Q and Little Ave. in the Town of Scott. The 56-year-old Merrill man driving the vehicle was found to be impaired and was arrested for a 1st offense OWI following sobriety tests.

Finally, on Nov. 18, around 3:09 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an address on Greendale Rd. in the Town of Corning for a reported domestic dispute. A 21-year-old woman from Merrill was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and battery following the incident. There were no reported injuries.

