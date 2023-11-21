

Marathon City Book Club: “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps

Dec. 11. Join Marathon City branch staff and other literary enthusiasts during their monthly book club gathering. This month’s award-winning novel has a younger protagonist, but can be enjoyed by adults, too. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “The Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan

Dec. 12. This month’s feel-good fiction novel is perfect for the holiday season and for book lovers. New members are always welcome – just read the book and show up. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Whiteout” by Ken Follett

Dec. 12. Each month book club participants and Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. This month, read “Whiteout” by international bestselling author Ken Follett. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin

Dec. 12. Join Athens Branch each month to discuss a variety of books with other literary enthusiasts and branch staff. Benjamin’s 2021 novel is based on the oral histories of survivors of an 1888 blizzard. 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Stratford Book Club: “A Christmas Legacy” by Anne Perry

Dec. 13. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in December, or any month for that matter. This month is a holiday mystery by New York Times bestseller Perry. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

As the Page Turns Book Club: “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman

Dec. 18. Go beyond the book with a lively discussion of a variety of books at our Spencer Branch during its monthly As the Page Turns book club gatherings. In December, they’ll discuss Shipman’s 2021 novel about a meteorologist reluctantly returning to her hometown. 5:45 p.m. 715-359-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

