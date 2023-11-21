WAUSAU – Fall is winding down, but programs are heating up at Monk Botanical Gardens.

Monk Botanical Gardens gnome. Photo courtesy Monk Botanical Gardens.

The new lineup of winter programming features both indoor and outdoor activities.

Programs, like Hands-on Plants, Weekend Wonders, and Tots in the Gardens return, while other new programs, like Babes in the Gardens, Lunch & Learn, and Crafts & Cocoa start soon.

Hands-on Plants Workshops are suited for those who love plants, crafts, or both. They take place on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm. Remaining classes include winter wreaths (Nov. 28 and 29), gnomes (Dec. 5 and 6), and kissing balls (Dec. 12 and 13).

New this year, workshops are held at Hsu Growing Supply in a warm, heated space. Advance registration is required.

The Gardens has an entire schedule of Lunch & Learn Sessions planned for Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., December through April. Sit back, relax and enjoy your bag lunch while learning something new about various garden and nature topics from our experienced staff and area experts. The list of topics is available on our website. $15 per person, advance registration required. Twenty percent member discount.

Collaborate, socialize and connect with people with similar interests during Crafts & Cocoa. Bring a project you’re working on and cozy up in the yurt with a mug of cocoa for an evening of crafting. These sessions are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, December-April. $5 per person (cash at the door), free for gardens members.

Babes in the Gardens is a new program for the littlest nature lovers. Babies and their caregivers are invited to the gardens for a short story time or activity. Participants are welcome to stay and play or socialize afterward. This program is best for children ages 1 and younger; siblings are welcome. Join in the fun on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., January-April, at the red yurt. Also come

prepared to spend time outdoors. $3 per baby (cash at the door), free for gardens members.

Bring your 3- to 5-year-old to Tots in the Gardens. Each month has a new theme, and each session includes an activity or craft and a story. Tots is held on select Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. through the end of the year (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12), and every Tuesday starting in January. RSVPs are encouraged to ensure enough supplies. $5 per child (cash at the door), free for members and accompanying adults.

Weekend Wonders is hosted on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. November through April. Activities are designed for all ages of explorers to do as a family. Everyone learns a little more about the plants and animals in our big backyard. $15 per family, advance registration required. Twenty percent member discount.

Find a complete list of activities at monkgardens.org/visit/plan-your-visit/event-calendar/.

Find all program details and registration information at monkgardens.org. Learn more about memberships at monkgardens.org/support/membership. Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

Like this: Like Loading...