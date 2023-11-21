Wausau Pilot & Review

Investigators in the northwoods say two fires near Hwy. 70 in Lac du Flambeau were set under suspicious circumstances.

The fires were reported Nov. 17 at about 9:30 p.m. at two mobile campers in the 14000 area of Hwy. 70. Firefighters arrived to find one the campers engulfed in flames and the second with flames shooting from a front window. Both campers were a total loss.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is spearheading the investigation, along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall. Agencies assisting with the fire were the Lac du Flambeau Fire Department, Woodruff Fire Department, Lac du Flambeau Victim/Witness Services, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, and the State of Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall.

No additional information has been released.

Like this: Like Loading...