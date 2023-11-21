Wausau Pilot & Review

Hi there, I’m Mulberry, but staff here at the Humane Society of Marathon County call me Mulley for short! I’m a sweet girl that came to HSMC as a stray. I was so shy and scared at first, but I’ve really come out of my shell with all the love and attention the staff here have been giving me! I’ve gotten so brave. I love to be around “my people” and would lavish them with all the love in the world if I could. I’m a great dog that would do well in a home with cats and would need a little more social interaction with other dogs, but I may do well in time! So if you think I could be the dog for you come visit me soon!

This weekly feature is a service of S.C. Swiderski. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

