Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The cornerstone of any culture or community is its language, where oral histories are passed down, knowledge is shared and bonds are formed. In Wisconsin and around the county, many Indigenous languages are under threat of disappearing, putting the cultural identity of many tribes at risk. Today, efforts are underway to revitalize critically endangered Native American languages, which advocates say confers cognitive advantages, enhances self-esteem and cultural well-being, and strengthens community bonds.

At 10 a.m. Nov. 24, “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Waawaakeyaash Keller Paap, Indigenous knowledge development coordinator at the Waadookodaading Ojibwe Language Institute, and Waqnahwew Ben Grignon, Menominee language and culture coordinator with the Menominee Indian School District. They discuss initiatives that aim to protect Indigenous languages, ensuring that the cultural and linguistic identities of Native American people are preserved.

