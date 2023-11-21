Wausau Pilot & Review

As another construction season winds down, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging Thanksgiving holiday travelers to watch their speed, focus on the road and expect company on major interstates and highways across Wisconsin.

According to AAA, more than 960,000 Wisconsinites will drive to their destinations this holiday weekend. Peak travel times are anticipated between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 22), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 23), noon to 4 p.m. Friday (Nov. 24) and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 25-26).

“We’re thankful to the thousands of people who work day and night to keep our roads safe – emergency responders, highway workers, and many more professions,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We all want to make it our destinations safely this holiday season; please buckle up, eliminate distractions, drive sober and watch out for deer.”

Highway projects that may impact travelers include:

Dane County: US 18/151 is reduced to one lane in each direction between County G and Fitchrona Road in Verona. Motorists should expect delays.

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton.

Milwaukee County: Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange.

Access real-time information on travel conditions, live traffic cameras, work zones and incidents across Wisconsin:

Download the free 511 Wisconsin app

Visit 511wi.gov

Follow @511WI on Twitter

Dial 511

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road ahead.

All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms, amenities and a break from travel.

During the holiday weekend, motorists may encounter the WisDOT Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, along I-41 in Brown and Outagamie counties and I-43 in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. The fleet of specially equipped vehicles help manage highway incidents within construction work zones to keep everyone safe. Learn more about the WisDOT Safety Patrol.

