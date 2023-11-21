Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

The Tipping Point Wausau series from the Wausau Chamber of Commerce is something everyone should check out. I think few people understand what this area is up against even though the chaos of the (non)merging of the high schools is a direct result of this remarkable change in population demography. The median age in Marathon County is over 40 and will continue to rise. Some people have surmised that the olding up of the population will lead to a local senior paradise – and for a short time perhaps it will.

My wife and I recently went to the Filling Station for lunch and though I’m 56 I was significantly younger than the mean age of customers. This is totally unsustainable because our economy rests on the taxes generated by the employed. Without a robust working population businesses will move or shutter.

Over 20 years ago we moved here even though I had a competing offer in New Mexico with higher pay. The reason was pretty simple – we wanted a family and the Wausau schools and Wisconsin university system were excellent. Our kids thrived here and I regret nothing. Yet if I had to make that decision today it would certainly be different.

After studying the cost of living and the various educational possibilities, I would come to the conclusion rather quickly to cross Wausau off the list. I bet a lot of young families are doing just that.

To be honest, I’m pretty doubtful that the town can be saved. My hypothesis is that Act 10 was a poison pill that will continue to slowly kill off Wausau and the surrounding areas. Without the great education system we once had, the place might be nice to visit but will not attract the youthful population we need. Apparently, it doesn’t take much to convince an aging population to stifle support for schools and universities.

Though a lot can happen in 30 years, you need only look at what’s occurring right now in Japan (median age of 49) and South Korea (birth rate of 0.8) to get a sense of where we are headed – blight, default and infrastructural collapse. Only time will tell.

Barry Liss

Wausau

