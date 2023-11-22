Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Auburndale used a strong second-half surge to earn a victory in its season-opener as it downed Wausau Newman Catholic 47-39 on Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School in a Marawood Conference South Division contest.

Newman Catholic led 17-16 at halftime before the Eagles pulled ahead and outscored the Cardinals by nine in the second half to earn the win.

Kylie Anderson scored 12 points and Breleigh Grimm chipped in 11 for Auburndale, which was able to hold on despite missing 11 of its 19 free throw attempts.

Newman Catholic made six 3-pointers in the loss as it falls to 0-2 overall and in the Marawood South.

Lily Shields and Mel Severson both scored 10 points for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic will play at the D.C. Everest Kislow Memorial Invitational on Friday and Saturday, taking on Wausau West on Friday and Crandon on Saturday.

Eagles 47, Cardinals 39

Auburndale 16 31 – 47

Newman Catholic 17 22 – 39

AUBURNDALE (47): Kylie Anderson 3 4-4 12, Gracie Hasenohrl 2 2-7 6, Taylor Anderson 2 0-0 4, Sidney Wolff 0 0-0 0, Rose Hasenohrl 3 0-0 7, Breleigh Grimm 5 1-4 11, Mya Krings 2 1-4 5, Hope Schulte 1 0-0 2. FG: 18. FT: 8-19. 3-pointers: 3 (K. Anderson 2, R. Hasenohrl 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-0 overall and Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (39): Mallory Rozwadowski 2 0-0 6, Lily Shields 3 2-4 10, Mel Severson 4 1-3 10, Ashley Jankowski 0 0-2 0, Brianna Schulz 0 2-2 2, Aubrey Puent 1 1-2 4, Evie Bates 2 3-5 7. FG: 12. FT: 9-18. 3-pointers: 6 (Rozwadowski 2, Shields 2, Severson 1, Puent 1). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Shields, Jankowski. Record: 0-2 overall and Marawood Conference South Division.

