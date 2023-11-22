WAUSAU — The Wausau Woodchucks announced this week recipients of the Macdonald Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship, including five employees: Cole Graff, Madeline Seidl, Genna Hoffman, Brooklyn Hoffman and Abby Madonia.

All recipients were awarded between $1,000 and $2,500. These employees are also students who have distinguished themselves by working their way through school while maintaining high academic and citizenship standards. Additionally, former employees Hayley Schalow, Madisyn Paradowski and Madelyn Wunsch received scholarship awards.



Graff, who earned a $2,500 scholarship, has worked for the Woodchucks since 2018, almost entirely in the Double Play concession stand where he is a griller. Cole attends University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Stevens Point where he seeks a degree in accounting with a minor in Spanish. He expects to graduate in December of 2024.



????Seidl???? earned a $2,500 scholarship. She has also worked for the Woodchucks since 2018. Madelyn started as a helper in the Pepsi Tailgate Pavilion. She moved up to the Aspirus Terrace in 2019 and started working as an Expo in Double Play during the 2020 season. The last two seasons Madelyn has filled in as a server on the 4-Top Tables and in the Hospitality Suites. Madelyn is in her second year at UW-Madison where she is studying animal sciences with the intention of becoming a veterinarian.



Hoffman started working for the Woodchucks in 2018 as an attendant for the bounce house and earned a $2,500 scholarship as well. She moved to the Aspirus Terrace outing area in 2018 where she is a griller. She also fills in on the camera crew for the games, which fits nicely with her intended course of study in film. Genna attends UW-Milwaukee.



Hoffman earned a $1,000 scholarship for this school year. Brooklyn started working for the Woodchucks in 2020. She attends UW-LaCrosse, studying math education with the goal of becoming a math teacher.



Madonia started working for the Woodchucks this summer. She studies marketing and political science at UW-Madison. She intends to earn a law degree.



“It has been a pleasure to watch these kids grow into young adults,” said Mark Macdonald, owner of the Woodchucks. “Over the five plus years that these young adults have worked for the Woodchucks I have watched them gain confidence, improve their communication skills and take on additional responsibilities. They all work hard every night to make sure the fans have the best experience possible, and they will have very productive and successful careers.”

Like this: Like Loading...