WAUSAU – The community is invited to help the Marathon County Public Library plan for the future with a Community Survey and Community Q&A Boards as part of its strategic planning process, Dream Big With MCPL. Both the survey and the Q&A boards will be available through Dec. 21.

The Community Q&A Boards will be available at all nine MCPL locations. Participants can write their answers to the three questions on the board. The Community Survey can be completed online. The link is available on the MCPL blog at https://mcpl.us/about/blog/mcpl-strategic-plan/.



Both the survey and the Q&A boards are open to the public. The Community Q&A Boards are available during each location’s regular operating hours. For detailed participation instructions, see the MCPL blog at https://mcpl.us/about/blog/mcpl-strategic-plan/.

