For Wausau Pilot & Review

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Wilderness goaltender Adam Prokop, a 2022 Wausau West High School graduate and former Wisconsin Valley Conference Player of the Year, was named the North American Hockey League Midwest Division Bauer Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 14-20.

Prokop is the first Wilderness player to earn the award this season.

From the NAHL:

The Minnesota Wilderness widened their lead atop the Midwest Division thanks to a weekend sweep of the second place Wisconsin Windigo. In goal both nights for Minnesota was 19-year-old Adam Prokop. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Wausau started and won both games over the weekend, allowing just two goals on 70 shots. On Friday, Prokop made 30 saves in a 4-1 win and then on Saturday, he made 38 saves and then stopped 5 of 6 in the shootout in a 2-1 shootout win. For the season, Prokop has a 6-2-0 record with the Wilderness, which includes a 1.44 goals against average a .950 save percentage. “Adam is a great human being that prepares like each game is his last. His work ethic and determination is what separates him from a lot of other goalies and couldn’t be more proud of him earning this award,” said Wilderness head coach Colten St. Clair.

Minnesota (14-6-2) hosts the Chippewa Steel on Wednesday before traveling to Janesville for games on Friday and Saturday.

