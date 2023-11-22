Dear editor,

What is more American than the Thanksgiving meal with family and friends? It is where we can demonstrate our most intimate love of our neighbor that is commanded by most religions. Loving our neighbor does have an ethical content. It means that we respect each other, listen to what they say, and debate with civility when we disagree. Only when we view our fellow citizens as rational human beings can we have a viable conversation on issues of how to best govern society. Without a benevolent view of our common humanity, conversations between relatives and former friends around a family Thanksgiving table are not possible.

What happens when the social solidarity and fabric of society become broken? A society is based on the assumption of a common humanity. If a racial, cultural or political group assumes that they represent a superior moral position, that assumption can be utilized as a justification for establishing their domination of society. To manipulate this antagonistic environment, some political and media organizations keep the flames of emotion high by finding ever more vile terms in which to describe their opponents. Digital networks thrive on putting a stamp of outrage on even the flimsiest rumors that disparage their supposed enemies. It all works together to preserve a heroic self-image of standing up, without compromise, for one’s ideological group. Can we have civil political discussions around a family Thanksgiving table in this atmosphere?

U.S. history has developed over time with an interchange of ideas in power between liberal and conservative parties. Now, autocratic ideological pundits, commentators, politicians, pastors, priests and other masters of public opinion can find nothing positive in the ideas of opposing party members. They vie to demonstrate their tribal loyalties, while negotiation, compromise and even simple conversations are derided as weakness. What of the loyalties to family and friends? To the true believer, these are sacrificed to an imagined dominance where their will rises above law, tradition and human relationships. The illusion of power is seducing! In the face of complexity and diversity, they seek answers in the simplicity of extremism, violence and force. In a society governed by autocratic ideologues, they desire to rule over those who disagree with them, instead of loving, listening and compromising with them. What then of the conversations around family Thanksgiving table?

We are losing the civilizing decorum necessary for a democratic society. Civility is the ability to listen and learn from each other. Fragmentation of society brought about by cultish tribalism threatens the peaceful governance of the country. We are losing faith in the brotherhood of man, and the love of one’s neighbor that is the cement of a peaceful society. We are breaking the very ties that create a nation, that of the social cohesiveness and common loyalty of its people. We are losing track of the fact that the international view of American strength has been our acceptance of the value and uniqueness of every individual. The strength of American society has been in listening and conversing with others of differing lifestyles and views as symbolized by conversations around the family Thanksgiving table.

People who won’t talk to family around the Thanksgiving table, because of political differences, end up intervening in the free circulation of ideas, censoring books and films, limiting access to voting, and defunding or closing libraries and bookstores. In wishing for a singular vision of national identity, that accords with their possession of the right political ideology and religion, they condemn the rest of us of being wrong at best, and evil at worst. No wonder extremists don’t like to talk with their moderate liberal and conservative relatives and friends, because what they hold onto as absolute truth may not stand up to the to the give-and-take of family conversation. This Thanksgiving let us celebrate our nation’s diverse democracy, and listen and speak to each other with respect, an open mind and love.

Rick Lohr of Marathon

