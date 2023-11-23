Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Wednesday after veering into oncoming traffic and crashing into a utility truck head on, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say the 78-year-old man who died in the crash was driving a pickup eastbound on Hwy. 8 in the town of Bradley, near Tomahawk. Witnesses said he crossed the center line and struck a utility truck with three men inside, which overturned and landed in a ditch.

The three people inside the utility truck were injured but are expected to recover.

Callers who reported the crash via 911 said the pickup driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was non-responsive. He died at the scene.

A portion of Hwy. 8 was closed for more than five hours while crews cleared the crash scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

