The interior of a Wisconsin Rapids funeral home saw significant damage in a fire that broke out Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, was reported as members of the fire department were participating in a city parade. Crews quickly responded to the scene, where they faced heavy smoke and flames.

Damage to the building was largely limited to the interior. There’s no word on what caused the blaze.

