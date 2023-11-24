Joshua Woods, 41, of Onalaska. Initial appearance Nov. 15, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child - repeater

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Dalice Brand, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled non narcotic with intent to deliver
Shawn Capdeville, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 20, 2023: Battery by prisoners, bail jumping
Kyle Leder, 35, of Weston. Nov. 17, 2023: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse reepeater
Justin Reynolds, 37, of Wausau. Arrest warrant authorized Nov. 21, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Michelle Halsted, 53, of Wausau. Nov. 22, 2023: Sixth-offense OWI
Glenn Reed, 52. Nov. 21, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping
Melissa Klitzka, 42, of Rothschild. Nov. 21, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Jason Guenthner, 45, of Wausau. Nov. 20, 2023: Bail jumping
Cayhra Martin, 40, of Gwinn, Mich. Nov. 20, 2023: Initial appearance on charges of bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Kyle Kearns, 32, of Ringle. Nov. 20, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Michael Cieslewicz, 52, of Hatley. Nov. 20, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer
Isaiah Williams, 21, of Wausau. Nov. 20, 2023: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor (four counts)
Aaron Ebensperger, 38, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2023: Bail jumping, take and drive a vehicle without consent, reckless driving, fleeing an officer, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Jesse Ferrari, 45, of Wausau. Initial appearance Nov. 15, 2023: Robbery with the threat of force, retail theft
Joshua Woods, 41, of Onalaska. Initial appearance Nov. 15, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child – repeater