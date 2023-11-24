Letters to Santa first began regularly appearing in newspapers around the 1880s. Every December since then, newspapers across the nation have published children’s requests for the gifts they want most. Wausau Pilot & Review is continuing that tradition this Christmas. We won’t be delivering gifts – that is not our goal here. But we hope to spread joy by sharing the words of the children in our community, whose hopes and dreams are inspirational in themselves.

Writing letters to Santa is an age-old tradition. This year, as we did the past three years, children are encouraged to write those letters and send them to us. The newspaper will publish letters received in a special section, on this page, on Dec. 23. We’ll draw random entries for prizes – watch for updates on our giveaways.

Teachers and schools are encouraged to send letters from students as well. For example, elementary schools throughout the country have taken the opportunity to teach students about letter-writing and then send each class’s letters for publication in local newspapers.

Letters may be emailed to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com, entered in our online form or mailed to Santa in care of Wausau Pilot & Review, 500 N. Third St., Wausau, WI 54403. Please include the age of the child writing the letter. In order for letters to be published, we must receive them no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 20. Handwritten letters may be scanned for publication purposes and artwork is encouraged – after all, children’s drawings are as much a delight as the letters themselves.

Fill out THIS FORM to submit letters and artwork. Happy holidays to all!

