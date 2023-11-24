Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Harper Mead scored 21 points to lead the Wausau West girls basketball team to a 51-35 win over Newman Catholic on Friday at the Tom Kislow Memorial Invitational at D.C. Everest High School.

The Warriors (1-1) held Newman Catholic (0-3) to 10 points in the first half as they raced out to a 16-point lead. The teams played even in the second half.

Kelly Kray added 15 points in the win for the Warriors.

Ashley Jankowski had 12 points and Lily Shields scored eight for Newman.

The Kislow Invitational continues Saturday. Wausau West will play Mosinee at 10:45 a.m. and Newman Catholic takes on Wausau East at 4 p.m.

Warriors 51, Cardinals 35

Newman Catholic 10 25 – 35

Wausau West 26 25 – 51

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (35): Mallory Rozwadowski 1 4-7 7, Lily Shields 3 0-0 8, Mel Severson 1 0-0 2, Ashley Jankowski 6 0-2 12, Briana Schulz 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Puent 2 0-0 5, Evie Bates 0 1-2 1. FG: 12. FT: 5-11. 3-pointers: 4 (Shields 2, Rozwadowski 1, Puent 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-3.

WAUSAU WEST (51): Ellie Tippl 0 0-0 0, Brookelyn Burns 1 1-2 4, Kelly Kray 6 2-2 15, Brooke Schaefer 0 0-0 0, Ayla Christiansen 3 2-3 8, Harper Mead 10 1-2 21, Olivia Colwell 0 0-0 0, Stella Olson 0 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Butler 0 0-0 0, Addi Fochs 0 0-0 0, Paige Anderson 1 0-0 2. FG: 21. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 2 (Kray 1, Burns 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-1.

Like this: Like Loading...