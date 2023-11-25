WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will host its annual Holidays at the Houses on Dec. 9.

The Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum will be decorated for the holidays and visitors can experience the season with live entertainment, children’s activities and the always popular Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks’ Sweet Landmarks Gingerbread Contest.

This year’s theme will be Making Christmas Memories. The event will include decorating cookies, caroling, holiday storytime, vintage toy and Barbie displays, decorating a tree, photo fun and coloring contest. And let’s not forget Santa. Santa will help ensure everyone has a festive time while making new memories.

Admission to the Woodson History Center is always free.

Additionally, guided tours of the Yawkey House Museum will be offered and feature reenactors, the Yawkey family’s holiday traditions and the history and architectural details of the house itself. The last tour leaves the Woodson History Center at 3:30 pm. Tickets for the tour are $5 and can be purchased at the Woodson History Center.

If you go

What: Holidays at the Houses: Making Christmas Memories

When: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 (The last Yawkey House tour leaves at 3:30 p.m.)

Where: 410 Mcindoe St., Wausau

More information: www.marathoncountyhistory.org. Or call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or visit https://fb.me/e/2UXkSjPjN.

