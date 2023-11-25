BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon 85, Shorewood 54
Columbus Catholic 87, Nekoosa 50
Crivitz 70, Marinette 60
Eau Claire Memorial 88, Oshkosh West 67
Hamilton 94, Eau Claire North 65
Heritage Christian 102, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 72
Howards Grove 60, Kewaskum 33
Kiel 82, Mayville 52
Milwaukee Science 96, Milwaukee Golda Meir 40
Mosinee 82, Kingdom Prep 43
Northland Pines 37, Newman Catholic 22
Oconomowoc 93, Appleton West 61
Peshtigo 65, Coleman 37
Port Edwards 62, Assumption 41
Three Lakes 69, Antigo 65
Waukesha South 80, Milwaukee Pulaski 51
Wausau East 101, Elcho 35
Wisconsin Rapids 70, Ellsworth 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 88, Menomonee Falls 81, OT
Cedar Grove-Belgium 91, Two Rivers 31
Denmark 60, Southern Door 49
Edgewood 70, Mishicot 42
Jordan, Minn. 55, Aquinas 48
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Stevens Point 48
Laconia 56, Watertown 32
Milwaukee DSHA 66, Kenosha Tremper 48
Mosinee 64, Crandon 25
Muskego 82, South Milwaukee 25
Oak Creek 74, Fond du Lac 64
Oconomowoc 70, Middleton 36
Oostburg 71, Milwaukee Science 64
Pewaukee 73, Hortonville 56
Pius XI Catholic 74, Madison Memorial 45
Rhinelander 69, Athens 57
Waukesha West def. Dominican, forfeit
Wausau West 51, Newman Catholic 35
Wauwatosa West 45, New Berlin West 43
Whitefish Bay 68, New Berlin Eisenhower 66
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Janesville Craig 45
Xavier 78, Cedarburg 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/