BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 85, Shorewood 54

Columbus Catholic 87, Nekoosa 50

Crivitz 70, Marinette 60

Eau Claire Memorial 88, Oshkosh West 67

Hamilton 94, Eau Claire North 65

Heritage Christian 102, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 72

Howards Grove 60, Kewaskum 33

Kiel 82, Mayville 52

Milwaukee Science 96, Milwaukee Golda Meir 40

Mosinee 82, Kingdom Prep 43

Northland Pines 37, Newman Catholic 22

Oconomowoc 93, Appleton West 61

Peshtigo 65, Coleman 37

Port Edwards 62, Assumption 41

Three Lakes 69, Antigo 65

Waukesha South 80, Milwaukee Pulaski 51

Wausau East 101, Elcho 35

Wisconsin Rapids 70, Ellsworth 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 88, Menomonee Falls 81, OT

Cedar Grove-Belgium 91, Two Rivers 31

Denmark 60, Southern Door 49

Edgewood 70, Mishicot 42

Jordan, Minn. 55, Aquinas 48

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Stevens Point 48

Laconia 56, Watertown 32

Milwaukee DSHA 66, Kenosha Tremper 48

Mosinee 64, Crandon 25

Muskego 82, South Milwaukee 25

Oak Creek 74, Fond du Lac 64

Oconomowoc 70, Middleton 36

Oostburg 71, Milwaukee Science 64

Pewaukee 73, Hortonville 56

Pius XI Catholic 74, Madison Memorial 45

Rhinelander 69, Athens 57

Waukesha West def. Dominican, forfeit

Wausau West 51, Newman Catholic 35

Wauwatosa West 45, New Berlin West 43

Whitefish Bay 68, New Berlin Eisenhower 66

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Janesville Craig 45

Xavier 78, Cedarburg 46

