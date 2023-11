Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team dropped its season-opener to Superior 64-59 in a game at the Tom Kislow Memorial Invitational on Friday night at D.C. Everest High School.

Cohen Priebe scored 19 points, and Cade Felch and Casey Stuedemann each had 12 for the Evergreens.

Superior (1-0) statistics were not provided.

The multi-team invitational continues Saturday. Superior plays Sussex Hamilton at 4 p.m. D.C. Everest will play Eau Claire North at 7:15 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...