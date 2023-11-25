Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Police Department took to social media this week to ask for help locating a wanted person who is listed as a sex offender on lifetime registration.

In a Facebook post, police said they are searching for 43-year-old Wesley J. Winters, who has an outstanding felony probation arrest warrant. Winters is likely in Wausau, police said.

Online court records show a 1998 conviction for Winters on charges of first-degree sexual assault using a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery. Winters, who was released from prison in late August, shows a “not compliant” status on the sex offender registry.

Anyone with information is asked to call 715-261-7795.

No additional information about Winters’ case was immediately released and no new criminal charges appear to have been filed.

