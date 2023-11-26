Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season with a 66-62 overtime victory over Rhinelander on Saturday at the Tom Kislow Memorial Invitational at Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Everest lost to Eau Claire Regis 68-22 on Friday before rebounding for the win Saturday to improve to 1-2 this season.

Rhinelander led 32-24 at halftime before the Evergreens came back to force overtime, and outscored the Hodgas 7-3 in the extra period to grab the victory.

Kirsten Hall scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds, and McKenna Bullis chipped in 11 points in the win for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest is back in action Thursday with a nonconference game at Mosinee.

Friday’s Game

Ramblers 68, Evergreens 22

Eau Claire Regis 32 36 – 68

D.C. Everest 15 7 – 22

EAU CLAIRE REGIS (68): Emma Klink 7, Ary Cardona-Ferrer 0, Ava Highman 15, Carly Borst 16, Malia Kassing 4, Annabelle Schroeder 5, Izzy Reichert 2, Clara Olson 2, Abby Hawker 4, Ashley Chilson 13. Record: 3-0.

D.C. EVEREST (22): Kelsey Woolley 1 0-0 2, Brianna Cook 2 0-0 4, Aubrey Klatt 1 0-0 3, Ella Harmon 0 0-0 0, Piper Schulz 0 0-0 0, Alisa Chmielewski 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Hall 2 2-2 7, Kinley Karow 0 0-0 0, Clara Piette 0 0-0 0, McKenna Bullis 0 0-0 0, Megan Zemke 3 0-0 6. FG: 9. FT: 2-2. 3-pointers: 2 (Klatt 1, Hall 1). Record: 0-2.



Saturday’s Game

Evergreens 66, Hodags 62 (OT)

Rhinelander 32 27 3 – 62

D.C. Everest 24 35 7 – 6

RHINELANDER (62): Statistics not reported. Record: 2-2.

D.C. EVEREST (66): Kelsey Woolley 1 0-0 3, Brianna Cook 3 0-0 7, Alisa Chmielewski 3 0-0 6, Kirsten Hall 10 9-10 34, Clara Piette 0 0-0 0, McKenna Bullis 3 5-9 11, Megan Zemke 2 1-4 5. FG: 22. FT: 15-23. 3-pointers: 7 (Hall 5, Woolley 1, Cook 1). Record: 1-2.

Like this: Like Loading...