WAUSAU – The Women’s Community now has an outdoor cooking and eating area thanks to a Marathon Boy Scout.

Marcos Cruz-Bloom, a Boy Scout from Troop 458 out of Marathon, created an outdoor cooking, food prep and eating area on The Women’s Community patio as part of his Eagle Scout project. The patio will be used to help facilitate The Women’s Community client support group meetings outside (spring through fall), providing a comfortable space for clients to gather, share a meal, converse and facilitate healing.

Marcos Cruz-Bloom’s Eagle Scout Project got off the ground with material and labor contributions from Home Depot. Photo courtesy The Women’s Community.

Additionally, the Home Depot Foundation donated:

Leveling sand and seam sealers for the concrete pavers

Decorative cinder block and a polished granite countertop for a food prep area

Staff time to assist Scouts with building the food prep area

A new gas grill

Two retractable sun shades

Lumber and other materials for two large tables, four benches and three decorative planters

Staff time to assist Scouts with building the tables, benches and planters

The Wausau Police Benevolent Association donated $1,000 to support this project. The funding will provide food and supplies for support groups.

