One person is facing preliminary charges of attempted homicide after an altercation at a Plover mobile home community, according to police.

Officers responded at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 24 to the Plover Pine Village, in the 2500 block of Forest Drive, after a caller reported a disturbance there. The Point Plover Metro Wire reports one person was injured after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle, an isolated incident between two people.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Portage County Jail. He will likely see a judge Monday or Tuesday for a bond hearing and no official charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.

