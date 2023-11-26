Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Wausau East outscored Newman Catholic by 10 in the second half to pull out a 61-52 nonconference win on Saturday at the Tom Kislow Memorial Invitational at D.C. Everest High School.

Newman led 27-26 before the Lumberjacks stormed back with a big second half to earn the victory and improve to 2-1 this season.

Sydney Crawford scored 17 points and Ollie Liss’s-Gravemade added 16, with both hitting four 3-pointers, in the win for Wausau East.

Lily Shields had 14 points and Aubrey Puent made three 3-pointers and added nine points for Newman Catholic (0-4).

Wausau East hosts New London for a nonconference game on Tuesday. Newman Catholic is back in action Friday at home for a Marawood Conference crossover game against Athens.

Lumberjacks 61, Cardinals 52

Wausau East 26 35 – 61

Newman Catholic 27 25 – 52

WAUSAU EAST (61): Talia Schlindwein 0 0-0 0, Bass 1 0-0 2, Claire Coushman 5 3-11 13, Graysen Burger 2 6-8 11, Olivia Schjoneman 0 0-2 0, Nyasia Herrick 0 0-0 0, Sydney Crawford 5 5-6 18, Ollie Liss’s-Gravemade 4 4-4 16, Catherine Lee 0 0-0 0. FG: 17. FT: 18-31. 3-pointers: 9 (Crawford 4, Liss’s-Gravemade 4, Burger 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Coushman. Record: 2-1.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (52): Mallory Rozwadowski 3 1-2 9, Addison Puent 0 0-0 0, Lily Shields 5 3-4 14, Mel Severson 2 0-1 4, Ashley Jankowski 3 1-2 9, Brianna Schulz 1 1-2 3, Aubrey Puent 3 0-0 9, Evie Bates 1 2-2 4. FG: 17. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 8 (Au. Puent 3, Jankowski 2, Rozwadowski 2, Shields 1). Fouls: 23. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-4.

Like this: Like Loading...