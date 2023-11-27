Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau arrested one suspect and seized more than 300 grams of methamphetamine in a weekend drug bust, according to a post on social media.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $10,000, officials said. Police have said only that the arrest happened on Nov. 26 but have not specified the location. No official press release has been issued.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Police urge tipsters to report suspected drug trafficking in Wausau by using the Marathon County Crime Stoppers online form or by calling 715-261-7890.

Meth toxicity contributed to nearly half of Wausau’s 2022 fatal overdose toll, the WPD Facebook post reads.

More information will be available after the suspect is formally charged in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...