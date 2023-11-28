Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash reported Sunday in Lincoln County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 by a 911 caller, though police do not know how long the vehicle was submerged in the Skanawan Creek prior to its discovery. One person was pulled from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver was headed north on County Hwy. S in the town of Bradley, south of Crass Road, when he veered off the roadway for reasons that are yet unclear. The vehicle overturned, landing in the water.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...