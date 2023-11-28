WAUSAU — The Wausau Area Builders Association announced this week the appointment of the 2024 Board of Director members whose terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.
The 2024 officers
•President – Ashley Dupuis-Bohman, Intercity State Bank
•Vice president – Alex Forer, Larry Meyer Construction Co.
•Past president – Jason Chilson, Kafka Granite
•Secretary – Deann Zobrak, Runkel Abstract & Title Co.
•Treasurer – Tricia Nielsen-Zoromski, CLA
The new directors
•Jodi Nieslowski, County Land & Title Co.
•Seth Jozwiak, Jozwiak Construction
•Alex West, Carpet City
They will all join the current directors
•Christi Santama, Associated Bank
•Jeremy Voigt, Jeremy Voigt Construction
•Kurt Wendt, Merrill Sheet Metal Works
•Dwight Dorpart, TLD Construction
•Kolby Muscha, Kolby Construction