ASHWAUBENON – Ashwaubenon had three players score 20 or more points and outlasted D.C. Everest 81-60 in a nonconference boys basketball game Monday night at Ashwaubenon High School.

Drew Tomashek scored 27 points, and Jayden Schoen and Jackson Sims each scored 20 for the Jaguars, who were playing their season-opener.

Casey Stuedemann had 17 points and Cohen Priebe added 16 in the loss for D.C. Everest, which falls to 1-2 this season.

D.C. Everest’s next game in a nonconference contest at home against Eau Claire Memorial on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Jaguars 81, Evergreens 60

D.C. Everest 31 29 – 60

Ashwaubenon 40 41 – 81

D.C. EVEREST (60): Colin Ebersold 4-5 1-2 10, Xavier Edwards 1-1 1-2 3, Cade Felch 1-4 0-0 3, Zekhari Jones 2-5 2-2 6, A.J. Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Cohen Priebe 4-10 7-8 16, Owen Soehl 2-6 0-0 5, Casey Stuedemann 5-12 6-6 17. FG: 19-43. FT: 17-20. 3-pointers: 5-17 (Ebersold 1-1, Stuedemann 1-2, Felch 1-4, Priebe 1-4, Soehl 1-5, Jones 0-1). Rebounds: 18 (Ebersold 6). Record: 1-2.

ASHWAUBENON (81): Jayden Schoen 7-12 0-0 20, Carson Dorgu 4-8 0-0 8, Drew Tomashek 11-14 2-3 27, Avery Pagel 1-2 0-0 2, Luke Opperman 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Hurley 0-1 0-0 0, Elijah Fenner 0-1 0-0 0, Cody Mispagel 0-1 0-0 0, A.J. Uhl 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson Sims 9-15 0-0 20, Connor Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. FG: 34-63. FT: 2-3. 3-pointers: 11-23 (Schoen 6-9, Tomashek 3-4, Sims 2-3, Jackson 0-1, Mispagel 0-1, Fenner 0-1, Pagel 0-1). Rebounds: 32 (Sims 13). Record: 1-0.

