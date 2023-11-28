WAUSAU – Grab your mixer and best gingerbread recipe, find your favorite building, and start creating.

The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks will hold its annual Sweet Landmarks of Wausau Gingerbread Contest Dec. 9 at the Woodson History Center.

Youths and adults are invited to bring a building made entirely of edible items, the majority of which is gingerbread, but can include candies, herbs and other food items. The only part that can be non-edible is the base of the entry. Entries must represent an architectural style, such as Victorian, neo-Gothic, commercial, bungalow or ranch. Bonus points will be awarded if the structure represents a local building, such as the Grand Theater or your own house.

Entries should be taken to the Woodson History Center between 9 a.m. and noon Dec. 9. There will be three age categories: youths (up to age 11), teens (12-17), and adults (18 and older). Teams are allowed, but the prize money will be split among team members.

Judging, by three local judges, will begin at noon, with awards to be announced at about 1 p.m. Prizes in each division are $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third place.

Entries will remain on display at the Woodson History Center through the holidays following the contest. The gingerbread buildings will be open for viewing during Woodson History Center’s business hours – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit https://docs.google.com/file/d/1w1ebDXAciFtVgXsVb5OO-yAsfqsHKTqK/edit?usp=docslist_api&filetype=msword for full rules and entry forms. If you have further questions, call Christine at 715-212-9922.

