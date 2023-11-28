Nine-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist and Wisconsin native Tierney Sutton returns to Wisconsin in January for two concerts that highlight her abilities as both a jazz storyteller and using her voice as an instrument.

Jan. 16, 2024 | Great Northern Distilling — Stevens Point

Jan. 17, 2024 | The Howard — Oshkosh

Sutton, who has received a Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy nod for nearly every album she has released in the past 20 years, grew up in Milwaukee, graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale, received a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. But it was the summer after her first year in college singing as a Heidel Honey at the Heidel House Resort in Green Lake, Wisconsin, where Sutton claims to have first discovered jazz.

Today, Sutton juggles a busy touring and production schedule splitting her time between homes in Los Angeles and Paris with Parisian guitarist-arranger Serge Merlaud.

Her album recordings have addressed such themes as materialism and the pursuit of happiness, as well as paying tribute to the music of Bill Evans, Frank Sinatra, and pop icon Sting. Her Joni Mitchell tribute, “After Blue” featured another Wisconsin native — Grammy-winning legend Al Jarreau.

Sutton has toured throughout the world and headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and Jazz at Lincoln Center. When she is not performing, she’s in demand as a producer and vocal educator. Sutton taught for over a decade at USC’s Thornton School of Music and spent six years as the vocal department head at The Los Angeles College of Music in Pasadena, California.

