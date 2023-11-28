Drunken driving, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony bail jumping among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 20 through Nov. 26.

On Nov. 22, a 35-year-old male from Tomahawk was arrested on charges of drunken driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and felony bail jumping after a traffic stop near highways K and Q in the town of Scott. The driver was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for medical clearance, then transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Nov. 24, a 70-year-old male from Amherst Junction was arrested on charges of drunken driving, third offense, after a traffic stop near highways 51 and A in the city of Tomahawk. The driver was first transported to Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, then the Lincoln County Jail.







