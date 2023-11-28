Dec. 2

Snow Globe Stories & Fun! (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and families can join us on Dec. 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, for snow globe-themed stories, a sensory bin and crafts. Best for preschool through early elementary. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks at the library. Join us on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rothschild location, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free and open to children and their families. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Dec. 4-9

Put a Bow on It! Craft Week (MCPL Stratford)

Patrons of all ages can learn how to make homemade bows for the holidays. Stop in during the week of Dec. 4-9 during open hours at the Stratford branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free, no registration required. Call 715-687-4420 for more info.

Dec. 4

Crocheting Basics with 4-H (MCPL Wausau)

Marathon County 4-H will cover the basics of how to crochet, with supplies provided. Join us on Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, registration is required. Register at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11997, or call 715-261-1230 for more info.

Dec. 6

Winter Gnomes (MCPL Hatley)

All ages can create a cute yarn gnome for winter. The event will take place on Dec. 6 from 5-6 p.m. at the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free, no registration required. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Dec. 7

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Rothschild)

Young patrons can practice reading aloud to a friendly therapy dog. Join us on Dec. 7 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Rothschild branch at 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Dec. 12

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Do your kids “gotta catch ‘em all?” Join us at Pokémon Club on Dec. 12 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Dec. 18

Pokémon Club (MCPL Edgar)

Young Pokémon enthusiasts can trade cards and do Pokémon-themed activities at Pokémon Club. Join us on Dec. 18 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edgar branch, 224 S. Third St., Edgar. Free, no registration required Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

Tin Lid Ornaments (MCPL Hatley)

The whole family is invited to create their own winter ornaments using tin can lids. Join us on Dec. 18 from 5-6 p.m. at the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Teen and adult patrons may choose to use a hammer and nails. Free, materials provided. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Dec. 19

Stuffed Animal Sleepover (MCPL Rothschild)

Young patrons’ stuffed animals are invited to the library for a sleepover. Drop off stuffed animals on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, then pick them up on Dec. 20. Pictures will be emailed to parents or guardians. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Dec. 20

Pokémon Club (MCPL Rothschild)

Calling young Pokémon trainers. Join us for Pokémon activities and card trading on Dec. 20 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Dec. 21

Pokémon Club (MCPL Mosinee)

Kids can join fellow Pokémon fans for a gathering of all things Pokémon. Join us on Dec. 21 from 4-5 p.m. at the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Teen D&D One-shot Game (MCPL Wausau)

Teens with Dungeons & Dragons experience are invited to join us for a one-time, episodic game. The event will take place on Dec. 21 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Registration is required, and limited to 12 players. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Dec. 22-23 and 27-30

Escape Rooms at the Library (MCPL Hatley)

Kids and families can put their problem-solving skills to the test at our pop-up escape rooms. Join us Dec. 22-23 and 27-30 during regular business hours at the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free and open to the public, registration required. Call 715-446-3537 to register and for more info.

Dec. 27

Anime Afternoon (MCPL Wausau)

Teens older than 13 are invited to their own screening of two anime series. Join us on Dec. 27 from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Dec. 27-30

Newspaper Animal Collage (MCPL Rothschild)

The whole family is invited to make creative animal collages with us Dec. 27-30 during regular business hours at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, all supplies provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Wizarding Wands and More (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and their families or caregivers can experience the magic of Harry Potter with wand-making, a photo booth, and more Join us Dec. 27-30 during regular business hours at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, all supplies provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Dec. 29

Wreck This Journal (MCPL Wausau)

Teens can create their own version of “Wreck This Journal” by Keri Smith. Join us on Dec. 29 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, journal and other supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

