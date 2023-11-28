After months of preparation, United Way of Marathon County’s Mobile Community Closet is on the road, and you are invited to a ribbon-cutting celebration.

The Mobile Community Closet. Photo courtesy United Way of Marathon County.

The event will be held at noon Nov. 30 at the United Way of Marathon County office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B.

This project was made possible by a $100,000 Impact 100 Greater Wausau grant and is an extension of the brick-and-mortar Community Closet.

The first trip took place Nov. 16 in Edgar where racks of clothing, shoes and winter items were on display for shopping. All clothing items are free, and everyone is welcome.

If someone earns too much for assistance, but can’t make ends meet with the rising cost of basic needs, they are welcome to shop. United Way does not ask about income.

If someone is having a tough time because their car broke down and they must decide between getting their children winter coats or fixing the car – they are welcome.

If someone does not have a home, they are welcome.

About 16,000 households in Marathon County are living below the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold, meaning they earn less than the cost of living.

Note: The ribbon cutting will not take place in front of the Community Closet because it will be open for shopping. The truck will be parked outside of the United Way office.

