WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration this week released the 2024 TSA canine calendar, an annual tradition that honors the agency’s more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working across the United States. The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar is now available for immediate download.

TSA uses canines as part of its multilayered security operations nationwide and also trains about 300 canines each year. These highly skilled dogs are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. TSA canines are paired with handlers who use the working canine’s keen sense of smell to help ensure security throughout the nation’s transportation system. Each canine recruit spends 16 weeks in training at the TSA Canine Training Center, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. There, the canines meet their handlers, socialize to adapt to busy transportation environments, and learn their craft of detecting a variety of explosive odors before reporting to their duty stations.

The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar features photos and fun facts about each of this year’s 15 canine winners who were selected from dozens of entries submitted by TSA canine teams from across the country. This year’s featured canines and airports include:

Dina: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

To find out more about what it is like to be an explosives detection canine handler, see our Explosives Detection Canine Handler video.

Visit TSA.gov for more information about TSA’s Explosives Detection Canine Program.

