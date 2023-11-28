STEVENS POINT – Endeavor from Earth to explore the mysteries of space this December at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows will be offered at 2 p.m. on the Sundays of Dec. 3-17. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs:

· Dec. 3 – “Forward! To the Moon!” – Join Kari Byron from “MythBusters” and “Crash Test World” to talk about NASA’s space endeavors within the 21st century and the next steps toward establishing permanence outside of Earth.

· Dec. 10 – “Cosmic Castaways” – Discover the lives of the loneliest stars in the universe, deep in the dark voids separated from other galaxies.

· Dec. 17 – “Season of Light” – Go back in time to learn how winter brings out light in all forms through various holiday traditions around the world and the stars in our expansive cosmos.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost for these requests.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is not available this semester. Instead, if there are clear skies on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 8:30-10 p.m., viewings will be available through portable telescopes. Meet at the north end of Coleman Field, the track on the north end of campus at the corner of Maria Drive and Reserve Street. Street parking is available.

Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Learn more at https://www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.

