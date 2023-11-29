Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Appleton North drilled 12 3-pointers and sent the Wausau West boys basketball team to its first loss of the season as the Lightning won 84-55 in a nonconference game Tuesday night at West High School.

North jumped out to a 40-22 lead by halftime and held on the rest of the way.

Brett Butalla scored 17 points and Bennett Matteson added 11 for Wausau West, which falls to 2-1 this season.

Grant Hardy led Appleton North (1-0) with 29 points on 13 of 21 shooting.

Wausau West’s next game is Saturday at Eau Claire North.

Lightning 84, Warriors 55

Appleton North 40 44 – 84

Wausau West 22 33 – 55

APPLETON NORTH (84): Will Sweeney 4-6 1-2 12, Brayden Hechel 0-2 0-0 0, Danial Garrigan 0-4 0-0 0, Nathan Ramus 4-8 0-0 11, Grant Hardy 13-21 0-0 29, Sean Hansen 2-2 1-2 5, Luke Kritzer 0-0 0-0 0, Tomas Carew 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0, Will Guilbeault 2-2 0-0 5, Sam Kuehl 1-2 0-0 2, Abraham Tomari 7-10 0-0 16, Ben Zdzieblowski 1-4 2-2 4, Nathan Stanislawski 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Guido 0-1 0-0 0, Isaac Berken 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 34-63. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 12-26 (Sweeney 3-4, Ramus 3-6, Hardy 3-6, Tomari 2-3, Guilbeault 1-1, Wenzel 0-1, Zdzieblowski 0-1, Hechel 0-2, Garrigan 0-2). Rebounds: 30 (Hardy 9). Record: 1-0.

WAUSAU WEST (55): Lucas Hager 2-4 2-2 8, Drew Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin Lange 5-9 0-1 10, Jackson Albee 0-0 0-0 0, Bennett Matteson 5-9 1-2 11, Brett Butalla 5-14 5-5 17, Kargie Cooper 2-5 1-4 5, Gavin Bloom 1-1 0-0 2, Cole Roerdink 0-0 1-2 1, Brady Phelps 0-1 1-2 1, Niko Federici 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 20-43. FT: 11-18. 3-pointers: 4-15 (Hager 2-4, Butalla 2-6, Cooper 0-1, Lange 0-2, Matteson 0-2). Rebounds: 20 (Cooper 5). Record: 2-1.

