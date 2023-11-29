Wausau Pilot & Review

Aspirus Health and UnitedHealthcare have reached a multi-year agreement that takes effect Jan. 1, ending uncertainty for patients in central Wisconsin.

The agreement ensures people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare plans can continue to receive care with uninterrupted coverage from Aspirus Health providers, including Aspirus Network, Inc., according to an Aspirus news release.

“Aspirus values its relationship with UnitedHealthcare and other insurers to continue providing in-network access to high-quality health care services in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan,” the release stated.

